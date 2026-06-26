/'Jews are sick of you, everybody hates...': New book reveals Trump's explosive 2025 phone call with Netanyahu

The relationship between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been a tensed one since a while, reveals a new book. The book, "Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump", by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, talks about Trump's second term as president, during which he brokered the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Around the same time, he had a tense call with Netanyahu, demanding he accept a US-backed Gaza ceasefire and telling him that he is disliked by all. Trump had a similar phone call with the Israeli PM as he negotiated the end of war with Iran.

What the book claimed?

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According to the book, Trump in a phone call with Netanyahu said, "Everybody's sick of you, Bibi. All the Jews are sick of you. Even the two Jews on this call are sick of you," referring to Jewish US officials Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The call took place in September 2025, during the United Nations General Assembly when Trump was pushing to end the war in Gaza. Trump also told Netanyahu in the call that he was not allowed to "back out" from the Gaza ceasefire deal proposed by the US. "I'm the best friend Israel ever had," he told Netanyahu. “Everybody hates you, and I've stood by you.” In a separate excerpt of the book, Trump was quoted calling Netanyahu a "con man" in the early days of his second administration.

Trump-Netanyahu relation going through a rough patch?

Amid negotiations with Iran and disagreements with Israel over Hezbollah, Trump had a expletive-filled exchange with Netanyahu. Trump told Netanyahu that he would be isolated if he moves ahead with his Iran plans without paying heed to American negotiations. Trump also asserted his authority saying he is the one who “calls the shots.” Trump told Israeli PM that he is “fucking crazy” and that everyone “hates Israel.” “Bibi, you better be careful, or you will be on your own very soon,” Trump said. Trump also stopped short of endorsing Netanyahu saying that he is not sure if Bibi wants to continue as PM.