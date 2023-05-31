Jeffrey Epstein's files reveal close ties to Duchess of York, calendar indicates meetings

In what comes as a bombshell development, shocking details about disgraced paedophile Jeffrey Epstein have emerged. The latest files obtained by DailyMail.com claim that the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, met with Epstein in the year 2010.

This was when the sexual offender was under house arrest.

The tainted financier's private calendars from March 2010 unveiled that he would accommodate the ex-wife of Prince Andrew, Ferguson, to his schedule.

As per reports, at that time Epstein still had five months of house arrest left for admitting to committing the crime of soliciting a minor for prostitution.

He served 13-month imprisonment for the offence and was further designated as a registered sex offender.

Epstein told his assistant: 'Duchess anytime'.

Following DailyMail.com's examination of Epstein's files, the publication noted that the famous names and world leaders who were previously not linked to him also featured in his emails and calendar entries.

Photos shared by Epstein's driver and housekeeper in February and March 2010 show Fergie and Andrew visiting the financier's New York mansion.

The report raises fresh concerns over the nature of Epstein's relationship with Sarah Ferguson, also known by the nickname Fergie.

The Epstein files suggest that the American financer knew intimate details about Fergie and Andrew's finances and boasted about it in front of JP Morgan. Epstein blackmailing Gates Earlier this week, a Wall Street Journal report claimed that Gates met Antonova around 2009 when she was in her 20s and they engaged in a romantic relationship. The two were involved while Gates was still married to his then-wife, Melinda French Gates.

In a YouTube video from the same year, Antonova recounted playing in a tournament with Gates. “I didn’t beat him [Gates] but I tried to kick him with my leg," said Antonova.

Epstein met Antonova three years later in 2013 and paid for her to attend software coding school. She was looking for financial backers for a bridge academy and Boris Nikolic, a top adviser to Gates at the time, pointed her to Epstein.

Later, in 2017, Epstein, who had learned about the affair, brazenly emailed Gates and requested reimbursement for the course. It was an implicit yet subtle threat from Epstein that he knew about Gates' business.

“The tone of the message was that Epstein knew about the affair and could expose it, the people said,” the Journal reported, adding that a Gates spokesperson said that the Microsoft founder “had no financial dealings with Epstein.”

Antonova told the Journal that she did meet Epstein but did not know who he was at the time, thinking he was just a “successful businessman" who "wanted to help”.

“Epstein agreed to pay, and he paid directly to the school,” she added. “Nothing was exchanged. I don’t know why he did that."

(With inputs from agencies)



