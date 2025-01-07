A Democrat from New Jersey on Monday (January 6), shared two contrasting images taken inside the US Capitol, each captured four years apart on the day of certification day of Trump's 2020 loss and 2021 win respectively.

Senator Andy Kim shared the visuals to show the stark differences between the two days. One image, taken on January 6, 2021, showed chaos, with shattered glass on doors, overturned furniture, and a mob storming through the hallways in an attempt to disrupt the certification of President Biden’s electoral win.

In contrast, the second image, taken on Monday, showed a calm and quiet Capitol as lawmakers gathered to certify President-elect Donald J. Trump’s victory.

Take a look at the pictures here:

I’m walking through the Capitol this morning and took some photos in the same spots as what we saw 4 years ago pic.twitter.com/UI0CtGV0rs — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) January 6, 2025

US Congress formally certifies Donald Trump's election as president

On Monday, Congress formally certified Donald Trump as the winner of the 2024 presidential election during a joint session of lawmakers. The proceedings were conducted peacefully, marking a contrast to the events of four years ago when his supporters attacked the Capitol in a attempt to overturn the 2020 election results.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who was the Democratic nominee and lost to Trump in this election, oversaw the certification process. While presiding over the session, she announced, “The state of the vote for the president of the United States as delivered to the president of the Senate is as follows: the whole number of the electors appointed to vote for president of the United States is 538. Within that whole number, the majority is 270. The votes for president of the United States are as follows: Donald J Trump of the state of Florida has received 312 votes.”

