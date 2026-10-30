/Jaishankar joins G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting in Atlanta for two-day talks

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Atlanta, US, to join G20 foreign ministers on Friday (October 30) for a two-day meeting. The meeting will focus on energy, supply chains and keeping sea lanes open, issues that weigh heavily on India’s oil, LNG and fertiliser imports. On the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers meeting, Jaishankar will also attend a Quad foreign ministers’ meeting.



The US Department of State has convened the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Atlanta, Georgia, running from October 30 to 31, 2026. It is being hosted by the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Midtown Atlanta.



The core focus of the talks centres on the G20's economic mission, economic security, supply chains, freedom of navigation, energy and food security, and major geopolitical crises (such as Ukraine and the Middle East). Top diplomats from G20 nations are participating, including Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun.

Key attendees of the meeting

According to a list released by a State Department spokesperson, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is among the heads of delegation, while China is sending Executive Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu rather than Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski is also attending the event.



Other heads of delegation of different countries include Japan’s Toshimitsu Motegi, Australia’s Wong, Saudi Arabia’s Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Turkiye’s Hakan Fidan, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, Brazil’s Mauro Vieira, Canada’s Anita Anand, South Korea’s Cho Hyun, France’s Jean-Noel Barrot, Germany’s Johann Wadephul, Indonesia’s Arramantha Nasir, Mexico’s Roberto Velasco, Argentina’s Pablo Quirno and Burundi’s Edouard Bizimana for the African Union. Italy's Deputy Foreign Minister Maria Tripodi will be present at the event. The list names Ed Miliband as Britain’s Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs.