Italy seizes nearly 2,000 respirators on way to Greece

Italian authorities on Tuesday announced the seizure of nearly 2,000 respirators intended for patients receiving hospital treatment for the novel coronavirus in Greece.

Respirator exports have been banned in Italy since February 25.

Italian police and customs officials said the 1,840 units comprised both the valve that pumps oxygen and the accompanying mask and various tubes.

They said the equipment came in sizes that fitted both adults and children. It was seized from a truck that was about to set off on a ferry.

Greece has reported 15 COVID-19 fatalities and more than 600 infections.

Italy's world-leading death toll topped 6,000 on Monday.