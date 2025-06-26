In the latest, US President Donald Trump has spoken in support of Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and called for his trial to be cancelled. The latter has been charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust. And this Trump calls a result of a ‘ridiculous witch hunt against their Great War Time Prime Minister’. Not too long ago after announcing the ceasefire between Israel and Iran, Trump expressed his frustration as both sides violated the ceasefire announced by the American President.

In his Truth Social post, Trump writes, “I was shocked to hear that the State of Israel, which has just had one of its Greatest Moments in History, and is strongly led by Bibi Netanyahu, is continuing its ridiculous Witch Hunt against their Great War Time Prime Minister! Bibi and I just went through hell together, fighting a very tough and brilliant longtime enemy of Israel, Iran, and Bibi could not have been better, sharper, or stronger in his love for the incredible holy land. Anybody else would have suffered losses, embarrassment, and chaos!”

He continues, “Bibi Netanyahu was a warrior, like perhaps no other warrior in the history of Israel, and the result was something that nobody thought was possible, a complete elimination of potentially one of the biggest and most powerful nuclear weapons anywhere in the World, and it was going to happen, soon! We were fighting, literally, for those of Israel, and there is nobody in Israel’s history that fought harder or more competently than Bibi Netanyahu. Despite all of this, I just learned that Bibi has been summoned to Court on Monday for the continuation of this long-running politically motivated case, “concerning cigars, a Bugs Bunny doll, and numerous other unfair charges” in order to do him great harm.”

“He has been going through this “Horror Show” since May of 2020 – unheard of! This is the first time a sitting Israeli Prime Minister has ever been on trial. Such a witch hunt, for a man who has given so much, is unthinkable to me. He deserves much better than this, and so does thes of Israel,” Trump added.