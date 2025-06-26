/Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas writes to Trump to broker peace with Israel

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas writes to Donald Trump to broker peace in the conflict with Israel. In a letter to the US President, he expressed Palestine’s readiness to work to secure peace in the region. This comes as Trump concludes his visit Netherlands, where he was attending the NATO Summit. At The Hague, he repeated his claims of ending wars between Israel and Iran, and also said he stopped a possible nuclear war between India and Pakistan.

In the letter, Abbas wrote, “This constitutes an additional step in [your] important efforts to achieve a just and comprehensive peace between us, the Israelis, and the entire world.”

He continued, “reiterated our full readiness to work closely with [Trump] and relevant Arab and international parties to immediately negotiate and implement a comprehensive peace agreement within a clear and binding timeframe that ends the occupation and achieves security and stability for all, a just and lasting peace.”

“With you, we can achieve what seemed impossible: a recognised, free, sovereign and secure Palestine, a recognised and secure Israel, and a region that enjoys peace, prosperity and integration,” he concludes.

At the Hague, Trumphighlighted how a couple of calls on trade led to the ceasefire between the two nuclear-armed nations. While speaking to reporters in the Netherlands, he said, "I said if you're going to go fighting each other, we're not doing any trade deal.”