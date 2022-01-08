Israel's defence force to create guidelines for soldiers on social media

According to reports, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is set to device clear code of conduct rules for soldiers on social media.

The country's defence forces will set up a "task force" comprising of members of the military and social media experts to determine social media guidelines for soldiers.

The move is aimed at setting rules for on-duty personnel active on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and other social media platforms, reports said.

Currently, IDF soldiers are barred from posting their photos on social media with their uniforms including those of military sites and bases.

The timeline for the new rules is still unclear as the IDF begins the task of setting new rules for its personnel in the digital space.

Reports claim the new rules are not aimed at curtailing the freedom of the soldiers but will be designed to streamline operations with the view to ensure national security.

Reports claim the army has already begun consultations with experts to formulate the new plan with the initiative currently in its initial stage.

