All-women combat platoon on cards in Israel, says report

In a first, a women-only unit seems to be in the making in Israel. The unit seems to have been carved out for religious female soldiers, who want to serve on the frontlines, but have “modesty” concerns about being in close quarters with male troops, said a report.

This comes as women army officers around the world have reported several issues in working along with men.

Taking a step towards resolving such kinds of issues, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is reportedly creating a new women-only combat unit, the Times of Israel report said.

It will surely alleviate some concerns of these women.

From March, the army will assign conscripts from women enlisting for combat roles into the new platoon. It will be established within an existing border defence unit, which will have officers of both genders, the report said.

The move will allow more women to serve in this fighting unit, which has been based on practical considerations and not a “social agenda,” it said citing IDF.

There are single-sex military units already present for religious men, who have similar concerns, the paper said.

