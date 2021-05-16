Israeli strikes on Gaza kill 17 people on Sunday, taking death toll to 174

Israeli air strikes on Gaza killed 17 people on Sunday, further raising the death toll in Palestine to 174 people. Gaza’s health ministry on Sunday said that among the 174 people, 47 are children. Israel, on the other hand has seen 10 deaths due to rockets coming in from Gaza.

Early on Sunday, Israeli forces bombed the home of Hamas chief while Hamas fired rockets at Tel Aviv as the conflict runs into its seventh day.

Currently, diplomats from the United States, United Nations and Egypt are attempting to restore peace but little progress has been made so far.

Both Israel and Hamas have pledged to continue firing into each others territories. Recently, Israel destroyed a 12-storey building which houses the offices of Associated Press and Al Jazeera.

Also read: Israeli airstrikes in Gaza destroy highrise housing Al-Jazeera, Associated Press offices

The Israel military insists that the al-Jala building remained a real military target with Hamas offices and that warnings were sent out to civilians to leave the building before the attack. "We have had no indication Hamas was in the building or active in the building," AP said in a statement.

Following the destruction of the building, Hamas fired rockets at Tel Aviv and other Israeli towns on Sunday. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu on Saturday said that the country was” still in the midst of this operation, it is still not over and this operation will continue as long as necessary."

Also read: Biden calls Netanyahu, reaffirms US support for Israel's right to defend itself against Hamas, other terror groups

Many airstrikes were launched by Israel early on Sunday, including one targeting the home of Yehya Al-Sinwar who has headed the political and military wings of Hamas in Gaza since 2017. Another Israeli airstrike left a Gazan neurologist dead. His wife and daughter were also wounded in the strike.