Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was discharged from Hadassah Hospital on Thursday (January 2) evening after a successful medical procedure.

Netanyahu underwent prostate surgery on Sunday and left the hospital two days later to cast a crucial vote on a budget law. Afterwards, he returned to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital.

In a statement posted on X, Netanyahu said, "I have just left Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital and I would like to thank the many, many of you, citizens of Israel, for the prayers, encouragement, and support that have deeply moved me and my family."

He added, "Special thanks to Prof. Yoram Weiss, CEO of Hadassah Medical Center, and to the Hadassah doctors: Prof. Ofer Gofrit, Prof. Mordechai Duvdevani, Dr. Stefan Ladot, Dr. Yuval Meroz, Prof. Ofer Amir, Dr. Ehud Gansin from Shamir Assaf Harofeh Hospital, and to my personal physician Dr. Zvika (Herman) Berkowitz, and to all the doctors, nurses, and medical staff who went above and beyond. Thank you very much."

The 75-year-old prime minister has faced a number of health issues in recent years. Upon his release, the hospital said, "The prime minister's doctors reported upon his discharge that his condition is stable and he is recovering satisfactorily from the surgery. He still has a recovery period ahead of him. Medical monitoring as necessary after such surgery will continue as usual."

Doctors have recommended that Netanyahu rest and recover at home for two weeks. According to Ynet news, his defence attorney, Amit Haddad, plans to request the postponement or cancellation of next week's court hearings, where the Israeli PM is set to testify.

Netanyahu, who was first indicted in 2019 on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, has pleaded not guilty and denies all allegations. His trial first began in 2020.

While Netanyahu was hospitalised, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, a close ally, served as acting prime minister.

(With inputs from agencies)