Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is to undergo prostate removal surgery on Sunday, his office said after he was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection.

Advertisment

The procedure comes with Israel at war against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip more than 14 months after the Palestinian militants carried out an unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7 last year.

Also Read | South Korea plane crash: Death toll rises to 120; officials say little hope for rest

Netanyahu underwent a test at Hadassah Hospital on Wednesday, where he was "diagnosed with a urinary tract infection resulting from a benign prostate enlargement," the prime minister's office said in a statement.

Advertisment

Also Read | Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif slams Imran Khan for 'begging' for US' help

"As a result, the prime minister will undergo prostate removal surgery tomorrow," it said on Saturday.

In March, Netanyahu underwent a hernia surgery, while in July last year doctors implanted a pacemaker after a medical scare.

Advertisment

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.