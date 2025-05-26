Israeli attack on Gaza’s school-turned-shelter kills over 50 as Tel Aviv renews offensive

An Israeli strike on early Monday (May 26) in the Gaza Strip killed at least 52 people, including 36 in a school-turned-shelter as they slept, said local health officials. The military said it targeted Palestinian militants operating from the school, reported AP.

According to Fahmy Awad, head of the ministry’s emergency service, the school was hit three times when people were sleeping, setting their belongings on fire.

The recent strike, which targeted Fahmi al-Jarjawi School, comes as Israel renews its offensive to destroy Gaza until it returns the remaining 58 hostages, who were taken following the October 7 attack that triggered the war. A third of those hostages are believed to be alive. The move has drawn sharp criticism from global leaders while aid groups have raised alarm over insufficient aid to staunch the hunger and health crisis in Gaza.

Last week, Israel agreed to allow a “basic amount” of food into the Gaza Strip after a two-month-long aid blockade of food, medicine, fuel, and other goods. The decision came following mounting international pressure.

“Israel will authorise the entry of a basic amount of food for the population to ensure that a hunger crisis does not develop in the Gaza Strip,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.

Tel Aviv claimed that its blockade — in place since March 2 — was aimed at forcing concessions from the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The aid groups have warned of famine and said that the aid is nowhere near enough to meet the mounting needs of Gaza.

Israel has also announced plans to take “full control” of Gaza, launching operation ‘Gideon’s Chariots’, which was condemned by the UK, France, Spain, Canada and Qatar.

A new aid system backed by Israel and the US is expected to begin on Monday (May 26) despite the resignation of the head of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), who said it would not be able to operate independently.

Israeli military operations have destroyed large parts of Gaza and internally displaced about 90 per cent of its population, reported AP.