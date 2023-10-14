Israel war | Spain warns Israel on demanding mass evacuation: 'Have right to defend yourself but...'

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Saturday (Oct 14) warned Israel of demanding mass evacuation amid its intensifying war with Hamas militants. During a meeting of his Socialist Party in Merida, Prime Minister Sanchez said, "Israel has the right to defend itself but always within the limits of international humanitarian law, which does not authorise the evacuation of Palestinians from Gaza, as the United Nations says."

Sanchez had previously said that Madrid condemns Hamas' attack in Israel and also the deaths of Israelis, and we demand the urgent release of all Israeli hostages and captives. The Spanish prime minister has lamented that the latest violence has caused "such anxiety and instability in the region and in the world," and urged a solution involving the creation of a Palestinian state.

Earlier on Saturday, thousands of Palestinians fled north of the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected Israeli ground assault. Israel had given Gazans until Saturday morning to move south. It later said it would guarantee the safety of Palestinians fleeing on two main roads until 4:00 pm (1300 GMT).

As the deadline passed, Israeli troops were massing around the Gaza Strip. Hamas told people not to leave and said the roads out were unsafe. It claimed that dozens of people had been killed in strikes on cars and trucks carrying refugees on Friday.

Following Israel's order, a million people in Gaza fled their homes in the past week, according to the UN's Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA.

The Israeli government has said that the evacuation order is a humanitarian gesture to protect residents from harm while it roots out Hamas fighters. The United Nations says so many people cannot be safely moved inside the besieged enclave without causing a humanitarian disaster.

