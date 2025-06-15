/Israel tried to kill Iranian leader, but Trump intervened - Here's what Netanyahu said about it

US President Donald Trump blocked an Israeli plan to kill Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the last two days, Reuters reported citing two US officials.

The officials, on the condition of anonymity, said that the Israeli forces were planning to kill the Iranian leader, but Trump vetoed it.

“Have the Iranians killed an American yet? No. Until they do we’re not even talking about going after the political leadership," a senior US administration official said.

Since the war began between Israel and Iran, Trump has been in constant contact with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

On Sunday, during an interview, Fox News host asked Israeli PM Netanyahu about the report, to which, he responded that he’s not going to get into that.

He also said that Israel does what it needs to do, adding that the US knows what is good for them.

There are so many false reports of conversations that never happened, and I'm not going to get into that. But I can tell you, I think that we do what we need to do, we'll do what we need to do. And I think the United States knows what is good for the United States,” the Israeli PM said.

Netanyahu also said that the change of regime in Iran could be a result of Israel’s military strikes on Tehran.

He also suggested that Israel has killed Iran's intelligence chief Mohammad Kazemi in an aerial attack, as the arch-foes ramp up their conflict.

"Moments ago, we also got the chief intelligence officer and his deputy in Tehran," Netanyahu told Fox News, adding, "Our brave pilots are over the skies of Tehran, and we're targeting military sites, nuclear sites."

During the interview, Netanyahu also claimed that Iran tried to assassinate US President Donald Trump twice, adding that he is their “number one enemy”.

"Do you want these people to have nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them to your cities?" the Israeli PM said. "Of course not. "So we're defending ourselves, but we're also defending the world."

Further, he also said that Iran tried to kill him too, calling himself Trump’s junior partner.