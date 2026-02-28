/Israel strikes Iran: Tel Aviv shuts airspace to civilian flights after launching attack on Tehran

Google Preferred
Published: Feb 28, 2026, 12:39 IST
Israel on Saturday (Feb 28) closed its airspace to civilian flights after announcing it had carried out "preemptive strikes" on Iran and sounding sirens in Jerusalem. According to reports, the strikes on Iran are a joint operation between Israel and the United States; however, America has yet to confirm its involvement.

"Following the security developments, the Minister of Transportation has ordered the Director of the Israel Civil Aviation Authority to close the airspace of the State of Israel to civilian flights," the minister, Miri Regev, announced.

