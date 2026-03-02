Amid escalated tensions with Iran, Israel said its military launched strikes targeting senior figures of Hezbollah in Beirut on Monday (March 2). The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) added that it also hit another “central” person from the Lebanese armed group in southern Lebanon.

Moreover, the Israeli military called for evacuation in dozens of southern Lebanese villages, including the town of Bint Jbeil. The residents have been directed to stay at least 1 km away from the buildings. Footage shared on social media showed heavy traffic on the roads of Beirut and residents fleeing the region.

“A large-scale displacement from Beirut’s southern suburbs (Dahiyeh) and the south of Lebanon is underway following a series of Israeli airstrikes,” Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported.

The Israeli military took to the X and wrote, "IDF struck a short time ago in a targeted manner, senior terrorists from the Hezbollah terror organisation in the Beirut area. In parallel, the IDF struck a central terrorist from the Hezbollah terror organisation in southern Lebanon."

This came after Hezbollah claimed the responsibility for firing rockets at northern Israel - first time since the November 2024 Israel-Lebanon ceasefire. The Iranian proxy group said that the attack was “revenge for the blood of the Supreme Leader of the Muslims, Ali Khamenei." “The Israeli enemy cannot continue its aggression, ongoing for fifteen months, without receiving a warning response aimed at halting this aggression and withdrawing from occupied Lebanese territory,” Hezbollah said.