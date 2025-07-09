/Israel ‘serious’ for Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal, it’s ‘achievable’: Foreign Minister

Israel’s foreign minister expressed optimism on Wednesday about reaching a ceasefire and hostage-release deal in Gaza, saying it is ‘achievable’ and added that if a temporary truce is sealed, Israel would negotiate on a permanent end to the hostilities. “Israel is serious in its will to reach a hostage deal and a ceasefire. I believe it’s achievable. If a temporary ceasefire is achieved, we will negotiate on a permanent ceasefire,” Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar told a press conference in Bratislava with his Slovakian counterpart.

Sa’ar said Israel would negotiate a permanent ceasefire with Hamas in the Gaza Strip if an agreement is reached on a temporary truce.

“If a temporary ceasefire is reached, we are willing to negotiate a permanent one,” Sa’ar said while speaking at a joint press conference in Bratislava alongside his Slovak counterpart Juraj Blanár.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has until now refused to enter talks over an end to the Gaza war until Hamas is defeated.

“Israel is serious in its intent to reach a hostage deal and a ceasefire in Gaza. I believe it is achievable,” Sa’ar added pointing to the fact that Israel “sent a delegation to negotiate in Doha and said yes to [United States] Special Envoy [Steve] Witkoff’s proposal,” which would see a 60-day truce in exchange for the release of about half of the hostages in Gaza in its first phase.

Indirect ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas are going on this week in Doha, in parallel to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Washington, where Israel and the US are intensifying efforts to reach a deal.

Sa’ar emphasised that “Hamas still holds 50 of our hostages” and that the war “can end tomorrow if Hamas releases them and lays down its weapons.”