Israel-Palestine: UN chief Antonio Guterres, Vladimir Putin appeal for calm

Russia President Vladimir Putin as well as United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday called on Israel and Palestine to end the conflict.

"In light of the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, it was stated that the primary task is to stop violent actions on both sides and ensure the safety of the civilian population," the Kremlin said in a statement after their video call.

The situation between Israel and Palestine is worst in last 7 years with violence erupting at number of places.

Violence at al-Aqsa mosque over the weekend has triggered unrest. Al Aqsa mosque is held to be a Holy place by Jews as well as Muslims.

Israel Defence Minister Benny Gantz on Thursday ordered a "massive reinforcement" in order to contain internal unrest rocking mixed Jewish and Arab communities within the country.

In Gaza, 83 people were reportedly killed since Monday. This includes 17 children. The heavy bombardment has rocked Gaza and has brought entire tower blocks crumbling down.

The Israeli military said it had struck Gaza targets more than 600 times, while Hamas had fired over 1,600 rockets towards Israel.

