The Israeli Air Force has launched strikes in Yemen’s port city of Hodeidah, Israeli officials confirmed, as reported by The Times of Israel.

The strikes were carried out in retaliation for a Houthi ballistic missile attack that hit near Ben Gurion Airport, injuring several people, a day earlier.

Shortly before the Israeli strikes, Yemen’s media reported US strikes near the capital, Sanaa.

Over the past year, IDF has launched strikes in Yemen several times in response to Houthi missile and drone attacks in Israel.

Missile attack on Tel Aviv airport

Earlier Sunday (May 4), air traffic to the country’s main airport in Tel Aviv was briefly halted following a missile strike from Yemen, said Israeli police.

The flights and other activities near the airport were expected to resume after final searches by officers, reported AP, citing police.

A plume of smoke was seen rising into the air as people were panicking in the terminal building. According to Israel’s paramedic service, Magen David Adom, four people were lightly wounded.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis, who claimed responsibility for the missile strike, have recently intensified missile launches at Israel. They said that they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Israeli defense minister Israel Katz vowed to punish those responsible for the airport attack: “Whoever harms us, we will harm them sevenfold.”

Several airlines suspend operations

Air India and several other airlines, including Germany's Lufthansa, British Airways, and America's Delta Air Lines, suspended flights to Tel Aviv following a missile attack close to the Ben Gurion Airport in the Israeli city on Sunday (May 1).

Lufthansa Airlines said that it has suspended its flights to and from Tel Aviv until May 6. British Airways suspended its flights in the region until May 7.

An Air India flight from Delhi to Tel Aviv was diverted to Abu Dhabi, news agency PTI reported. The attack occurred less than an hour before the Air India flight AI139, operated with a Boeing 787 aircraft, was to land at the Tel Aviv airport.

