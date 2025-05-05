Israel's security cabinet has okayed a plan to expand its military operations in Gaza, which includes the "conquest" of the Palestinian territory and promotion of Gazan emigration, news agency AFP reported, citing an Israeli political source.

"The plan will include, among other things, the conquest of the Gaza Strip and the holding of the territories, moving the Gaza population south for their protection," said the source.

The official further added that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "continues to promote" US President Donald Trump's plan for the voluntary departure of Gazans to neighbouring countries such as Jordan or Egypt.

The decision was made overnight, hours after the military announced the call-up of tens of thousands of reservists to expand the offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The security cabinet, including Netanyahu and several Israeli ministers, "unanimously approved" the plan aimed at defeating Hamas and securing the return of hostages held in Gaza.

The official source said that the plan included "powerful strikes against Hamas", without sharing further details on their nature.

Army chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, on Sunday (May 4), said that the military was calling up "tens of thousands" of reservists to expand its war in Gaza.

WATCH | Israel-Hamas war: Israeli cabinet approves plans to intensify military ops in Gaza, says official

'Possibility of humanitarian distribution in Gaza'

The cabinet also gave a green signal to the "possibility of humanitarian distribution" in the besieged Palestinian enclave, which has been under full Israeli blockade since March 2.

The cabinet "approved by a large majority the possibility of a humanitarian distribution, if necessary, to prevent Hamas from taking control of the supplies and to destroy its governance capabilities. During the cabinet discussion, it was mentioned that there is currently enough food in Gaza," said the official.

Israel has stepped up aerial bombings and expanded ground operations in the Gaza Strip since restarting its offensive on March 18.