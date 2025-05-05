Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, slammed EU leadership for supporting Israel’s “war crimes” in Gaza. She said they should be held accountable for this act.

In an interview with news outlet The Intercept, Albanese urged European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to use her executive powers to stop the “genocide” in Gaza. She also criticised Kaja Kallas, EU’s top diplomat, for not laying enough emphasis and pressurising Israel to end its military operation during her visit to Tel Aviv in March. Kallas also said that “both sides lose” in the conflict.

EU official says that “The [EU] association agreement with Israel is the legal basis of... dialogue with the Israeli authorities... to discuss issues and advance our point of views.” NO: a telephone is a tool for dialogue. The association agreement is a tool for Israel’s impunity… https://t.co/JwSBqU3NHF — Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur oPt (@FranceskAlbs) May 4, 2025

“The fact that the two highest figures of the EU continue business-as-usual engagements with Israel is beyond deplorable. I’m not someone who says, ‘history will judge them’ – they will have to be judged before then. And they will have to understand that immunity cannot equate with impunity,” Albanese said.



“All those implicated and involved in the unlawful occupation, in providing it with support, are aiding and abetting violations of international law and human rights violations, and a number of these amount to crimes. There can be individual responsibility and individual liability for those who have been aiding and abetting or enabling such crimes," Albanese added.

She highlighted her efforts in exposing institutions and organisations playing a pivotal role in crimes against Palestinians in Gaza. The report includes tech companies, universities, banks and pension funds.

Albanese claimed she and her family have received death threats after the release of a report in March 2024 that insisted on Israel’s actions be classified as genocide.



Offering support as Israel was engulfed by wildfire, Ursula von der Leyen tweeted, “We support the fight against devastating fires in Israel. We have activated our European Civil Protection Mechanism. Firefighter planes from Greece, Cyprus, Croatia and Italy are on their way to help fight the blaze."

She further added, "This is EU solidarity in action."

To which Albanese responded with, "I wonder whether the European Civil Protection Mechanism can be activated for people—especially children—burned alive in plastic tents, or is it just for trees."