Israel-Iran war: US-flagged tanker 'Stena Imperative' hit in Bahrain port; all crew evacuated

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Mar 02, 2026, 20:13 IST | Updated: Mar 02, 2026, 20:13 IST
For representative purpose only Photograph: (Unsplash)

Story highlights

US-flagged tanker Stena Imperative hit by projectiles in Bahrain port, fire extinguished, all crew safe; first US vessel affected after Iran strikes

The US-flagged tanker Stena Imperative was hit by two unidentified projectiles in the port of Bahrain early on Monday (March 2), igniting a fire that was later extinguished, according to two maritime security sources. The attack occurred at 0257 GMT, and the vessel remains docked, the British maritime risk management company Vanguard reported. "All crew members are safe and have evacuated the vessel," Vanguard was quoted as saying.

This marks the first known incident involving a US-flagged ship since the US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran started on Saturday (February 28), which triggered significant retaliatory attacks by Tehran across the Gulf region and against Israel. The tanker’s owner, Stena Bulk, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. According to LSEG shipping data, the Stena Imperative last transmitted its position on Saturday (February 28), when the US-led strikes on Iran commenced.

Dubai airports to start 'limited' flights from Monday

In a statement issued, Dubai Airports said that limited flights will start from Monday (March 2) evening, three days after flights were first cancelled due to the war in the Middle East region. "Dubai Airports announces a limited resumption of flights from Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Dubai World Central–Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) starting this evening, Monday, March 2, 2026," it said in a statement.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.

Jatin Verma

Share on twitter

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

