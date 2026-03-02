/Israel-Iran war: US-flagged tanker 'Stena Imperative' hit in Bahrain port; all crew evacuated

The US-flagged tanker Stena Imperative was hit by two unidentified projectiles in the port of Bahrain early on Monday (March 2), igniting a fire that was later extinguished, according to two maritime security sources. The attack occurred at 0257 GMT, and the vessel remains docked, the British maritime risk management company Vanguard reported. "All crew members are safe and have evacuated the vessel," Vanguard was quoted as saying.

This marks the first known incident involving a US-flagged ship since the US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran started on Saturday (February 28), which triggered significant retaliatory attacks by Tehran across the Gulf region and against Israel. The tanker’s owner, Stena Bulk, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. According to LSEG shipping data, the Stena Imperative last transmitted its position on Saturday (February 28), when the US-led strikes on Iran commenced.

