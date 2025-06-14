/Israel-Iran War: A list of Iran's nuclear sites and how Israel's Operation Rising Lion affected them

Israel-Iran War: Israel launched a barrage of airstrikes on Iran under its Operation Rising Lion on Friday (June 13). Dozens of Israeli Israeli jets targeted Iran's nuclear and military sites. Major General Hossein Salami, chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was killed in the Israeli strikes along with multiple other key officials. The Iranian media called the strikes a "direct assassination by Zionist forces."

Israel targets Iran's crucial nuke site

During Operation Rising Lion, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) targeted multiple crucial sites in Iran, among them was the sprawling Natanz complex - Iran's main uranium enrichment facility. The complex spanned approximately 100,000 square metres in Isfahan Province. It was partially buried beneath the desert plains of central Iran. The site was at the centre of Western and Israeli concerns about Iran's nuclear ambitions.

The extent of damage to the site after Israel's airstrike is not clear yet. However, images released by the Iranian media showed fires near the above-ground Pilot Fuel Enrichment Plant (PFEP).

Operation Rising Lion was marked as the most direct Israeli attack on Iranian nuclear infrastructure since the Stuxnet cyberattack over a decade ago.

A list of Iran's nuke sites

As per the report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iran has 60 per cent enriched uranium - enough to make nearly four nuclear warheads.

1. Fordow

Although, Natanz is the most significant site in Iran's nuclear architecture, Fordow, located in the city of Qom, south of Tehran is its most fortified.

The site was built in 2009 by the United States, Britain, and France. It is dug deep into a mountain.

Then-US President Barack Obama declared the facility's size and structure to be "inconsistent with a peaceful nuclear programme."

2. Isfahan

Isfahan - a nuke complex located on the outskirts of Isfahan in central Iran. It is a multi-purpose site.

The Uranium Conversion Facility (UCF) here is where yellowcake uranium is processed into uranium hexafluoride (UF6), the gaseous form used in centrifuges for enrichment.

3. Khondab

It is located near the city of Arak in Western Iran. It was originally known as the Arak Heavy Water Reactor. The facility has the potential to produce plutonium, another pathway to a nuclear bomb.

4. Tehran Research Reactor

The research reactor is located in the capital city of Tehran and is primarily used for academic and medical purposes. It was supplied by the US in the 1960s.

5. Bushehr

Bushehr is located on the Persian Gulf coast. It is Iran's only operational civilian nuclear power plant. It was constructed with Russian assistance. The facility is powered by Russian-supplied fuel, which is returned to Russia after use.