Israel-Hamas war: Ice cream trucks become makeshift morgues in Gaza

Gaza's healthcare system is reportedly strained to its breaking point due to relentless Israeli air attacks, with hospital morgues becoming overwhelmed. Amid the dire humanitarian crisis in the region, ice cream trucks and refrigerated food vehicles have been repurposed to store the increasing number of dead bodies in the region amid the retaliation from the Israeli forces after Hamas' October 7 onslaught.

Israel has already given hospitals in the northern part of the besieged enclave evacuation orders. The world is watching in anticipation of a looming ground offensive by Israel in the Gaza territory. The Israeli forces have said that they will attack Gaza from land, sea, and air. Palestinian journalist says ice cream trucks are used as storage for corpses due to lack of space at Gaza hospital morgues pic.twitter.com/fSoXEbWvB0 — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) October 13, 2023 × Amid this grave situation, thousands of Gazans are rushing toward the southern region leaving their belongings behind. Medical facilities across this densely populated territory are struggling to cope with the influx of wounded patients and displaced residents.

Shifa Hospital, Gaza City's largest medical complex, is reportedly facing particularly dire conditions.

Palestinian doctors there are sounding the alarm about the imminent threat of infectious disease outbreaks due to severe overcrowding.

“There are thousands – if not tens of thousands – of people who have flocked to the hospital,” surgeon Ghassan Abu Sitta reportedly told Al Jazeera adding, “They are sleeping on the ground, in the corridors, between patients’ beds. People are absolutely terrified. They think this is the safest place and everything around them confirms that,” he said.

The surgeon cautioned of a "public health catastrophe at the hospital” if efforts are not made to address the issue.

Watch | Israel-Palestine war: Israel war rages on, diplomacy continues × As Israeli airstrikes continue to pound Gaza, the death toll continues to rise, surpassing 2,200 people as of the last report. Hospital morgues are now at capacity.

Ice cream trucks as morgues

Hospital resources are stretched beyond their limits, with medical staff working tirelessly to provide life-saving care. Even supplies have dwindled, while medical personnel are emotionally and physically drained. Many of them have lost colleagues, family members, or are trying to secure their own families amidst the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies)

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.