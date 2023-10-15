ugc_banner

Israel-Hamas war: Ice cream trucks become makeshift morgues in Gaza

Gaza Edited By: Heena SharmaUpdated: Oct 15, 2023, 02:48 PM IST

Ice cream trucks turned into a makeshift morgue as death toll in Gaza continues to increase Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Israel has already given hospitals in the northern part of the besieged enclave evacuation orders. The world is watching in anticipation of a looming ground offensive by Israel in the Gaza territory. The Israeli forces have said that they will attack Gaza from land, sea, and air. 

Gaza's healthcare system is reportedly strained to its breaking point due to relentless Israeli air attacks, with hospital morgues becoming overwhelmed. Amid the dire humanitarian crisis in the region, ice cream trucks and refrigerated food vehicles have been repurposed to store the increasing number of dead bodies in the region amid the retaliation from the Israeli forces after Hamas' October 7 onslaught. 

Israel has already given hospitals in the northern part of the besieged enclave evacuation orders. The world is watching in anticipation of a looming ground offensive by Israel in the Gaza territory. The Israeli forces have said that they will attack Gaza from land, sea, and air. 

×

Amid this grave situation, thousands of Gazans are rushing toward the southern region leaving their belongings behind. Medical facilities across this densely populated territory are struggling to cope with the influx of wounded patients and displaced residents.

trending now

Shifa Hospital, Gaza City's largest medical complex, is reportedly facing particularly dire conditions.

Palestinian doctors there are sounding the alarm about the imminent threat of infectious disease outbreaks due to severe overcrowding.

“There are thousands – if not tens of thousands – of people who have flocked to the hospital,” surgeon Ghassan Abu Sitta reportedly told Al Jazeera adding, “They are sleeping on the ground, in the corridors, between patients’ beds. People are absolutely terrified. They think this is the safest place and everything around them confirms that,” he said.

The surgeon cautioned of a "public health catastrophe at the hospital” if efforts are not made to address the issue. 

Watch | Israel-Palestine war: Israel war rages on, diplomacy continues

×

As Israeli airstrikes continue to pound Gaza, the death toll continues to rise, surpassing 2,200 people as of the last report. Hospital morgues are now at capacity. 

Ice cream trucks as morgues

Hospital resources are stretched beyond their limits, with medical staff working tirelessly to provide life-saving care. Even supplies have dwindled, while medical personnel are emotionally and physically drained. Many of them have lost colleagues, family members, or are trying to secure their own families amidst the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies)

recommended stories

recommended stories

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

×


 

author

Heena Sharma

Heena Sharma is a digital journalist who writes mostly on current geopolitical developments. She keeps a keen eye on the ongoing issues like war in Eastern Europe, Syrian conflict, UK politics, and Lebanon’s economy among others. India’s response to key global challenges cannot escape her attention.

RELATED

Poland holds high-stakes election amid rows over democratic rule

BBC Middle East journalists’ social media posts on Hamas attack spark ‘bias’ concerns

Key Hamas leader Billal Al Kedra, behind Kibbutz Nirim massacre, taken out by Israel