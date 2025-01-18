Israel's cabinet early on Saturday (Jan 18) approved the much-awaited Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal with Palestinian militants Hamas, said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.

The deal, finalised after a lengthy six-hour cabinet meeting in the early hours of Saturday, is scheduled to take effect on Sunday.

"The Government has approved the framework for the return of the hostages. The framework for the hostages' release will come into effect on Sunday," the PM office confirmed in a statement.

The agreement, as per AFP, faced internal opposition within Netanyahu's government. Media reports indicate that while 24 ministers voted in favour of the deal, eight opposed it. The Israeli security cabinet had already approved the deal on Friday, the first of the two approvals the deal required.

First hostage release on Sunday

Earlier the PMO said that it expects the first Hamas hostages to be released on Sunday.

"Pending approval by the Security Cabinet and the Government, and the agreement taking effect, the release of the hostages will be implemented according to the planned framework in which the hostages are expected to be released on Sunday," said Netanyahu's office in a statement.

Lead US negotiator Brett McGurk stated that the White House expects the ceasefire to begin on Sunday morning. Three female hostages are scheduled to be handed over to Israel via the Red Cross later that afternoon. "We have locked down every single detail in this agreement. We are quite confident... it is ready to be implemented on Sunday," McGurk said during an interview with CNN.

Following the initial release, four more female hostages are expected to be freed after seven days, with subsequent releases of three hostages every week.

Gaza ceasefire agreement

The Gaza truce marks a significant development in the 15-month-long conflict that has devastated Gaza, killing over 46,000 people and displacing most of the 2.3 million residents, according to local authorities.

Under the agreement, the initial six-week phase will involve a series of hostage-for-prisoner exchanges. Thirty-three Israeli hostages—including women, children, and elderly men—are set to be freed. In exchange, Israel will release all Palestinian women and minors under 19 currently held in Israeli prisons. The Israeli Justice Ministry has already released a list of 95 Palestinian prisoners scheduled for release on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies)