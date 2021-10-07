Israel alerts embassies over Iran terror threat: Report

According to reports, Israel has alerted foreign missions abroad over a possible Iranian terror threat.

Israeli media reports said the alert was sounded after the arrest of an Azeri national who reportedly planned to kill Israelis in Cyprus.

Reports said Israeli diplomats worldwide have been alerted as three suspects fled Cyprus after a foiled terror strike.

It is not the first time Israel has sent out an alarm over Iran's suspected strikes. In March, Israeli officials had warned citizens over a suspected attack.

Earlier this week Israel had accused Iran of trying to plot against Israeli businesspeople in Cyprus.

Reports in Cyprus claimed that an Azeri national was arrested in Nicosia after police found a pistol with a silencer.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spokesman declared that it was "an act of terror that was orchestrated by Iran".

Reports claimed that Israeli magnate Teddy Sagi may have been the target of the attack but Bennett's spokesman Matan Sidi claimed that Sagi was not the target of the attack.

(With inputs from Agencies)

