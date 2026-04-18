/Is US paying Iran $20 billion for its uranium? Here’s the truth

Amid tensions in West Asia, the United States and Iran are reportedly engaged in high-stakes negotiations over a proposed three-page framework aimed at ending the ongoing conflict. Reports suggest that one key element under discussion involves the potential release of up to $20 billion in frozen Iranian assets in exchange for Tehran giving up its stockpile of enriched uranium.

According to an Axios report, citing US officials and other sources, the negotiations are expected to continue in Islamabad, with Pakistan acting as the primary mediator, backed by Egypt and Turkey. The outlet added that the discussions are focused on addressing concerns over Iran’s nearly 2,000 kg of enriched uranium, including a significant portion enriched to 60 per cent purity, which is close to weapons-grade levels.

While the US has pushed for Iran to transfer its nuclear material out of the country, Tehran has resisted, proposing instead to “down-blend” the uranium domestically under international supervision. Reportedly, a compromise is being explored that would involve sending part of the material to a third country while processing the rest within Iran.

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Meanwhile, the US has called for a 20-year halt, while Iran has suggested five years, leaving mediators to bridge the gap. The draft agreement also outlines provisions allowing Iran to operate civilian nuclear reactors for medical purposes, while requiring its underground nuclear facilities to remain inactive.

The discussions also involve broader regional concerns, including security around the Strait of Hormuz, though significant disagreements remain. If successful, the deal could end hostilities, but it risks political backlash, particularly from hardliners who oppose concessions to Tehran.

Trump called the report “totally false”, adding that “No money is changing hands”. Although he did not specifically refer to the possibility of unblocking Iranian funds.

According to Axios, the US was ready to release $6 billion for Iran to purchase food, medicine and other humanitarian supplies in an earlier stage of the talks. However, Tehran demanded $27 billion. It added that the latest amount that was discussed by the two nations is $20 billion.