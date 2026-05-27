/Is Ukraine running out of Patriot munitions against Russia? Zelensky seeks Trump’s ‘help’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has reportedly asked the United States to provide additional ammunition for its Patriot air defence systems to defend his country from Russian ballistic missile attacks. According to reports, the Ukrainian leader made the request in a letter addressed to US President Donald Trump. This comes days after Russia launched one of the worst combined missile and drone attacks against Kyiv since Moscow invaded the country more than four years ago.

AFP reported, citing a letter dated May 26, that Zelensky asked the US to “help us secure this vital tool of protection against Russian terror – Patriot missiles PAC-3 and additional systems – to stop Russian ballistic missiles and other Russian missile attacks.”

The development underscores Ukraine’s near-total reliance on its Western allies to counter Russian missile barrages even as Kyiv is known to possess a system for intercepting long-range drones that is regarded as one of the world’s most advanced.

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A senior official within the Ukrainian presidency told AFP that finding ammunition for advanced air defence systems supplied by Kyiv’s Western allies was “complicated.”

“It’s just hard to find missiles right now when there are so many other orders in the Gulf and other places like that,” the official said.

“And the supplies through PURL have slowed down as well,” they said, referring to the mechanism that allows Ukraine’s European allies to buy US-made weapons for Kyiv.

The conflict in the Middle East has further worsened Ukraine’s ammunition shortages, as US allies used large amounts of air defence munitions to protect sites across the Gulf region.