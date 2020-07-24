Is Hagia Sophia a new tool for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan?

After 86 years an all-faiths museum once again echoed to the sound of Islamic prayers in Turkey. For Turkish Islamists, this re-conversion is a landmark moment as it was a long-awaited restoration of the symbol of Ottoman might.

However, for many others in Turkey and around the world, this is a setback to one of the world's greatest cultural landmarks.

The Hagia Sophia has nothing to do with religion, or Jesus Christ or Prophet Muhammad. It is revered by Christians and Muslims alike, but is not sacred to either of them.

The structure was constructed by one sovereign as a church and was then converted into a mosque by another sovereign. The process went on for centuries as there were crusades and wars.

While it is a symbol of religious pride and of the conquest mentality, there is nothing particularly sacred about this monument's heritage.

In a picture posted on Instagram of TRT World of the cathedral of Cordoba, the caption read, "Over the centuries, hundreds of mosques across Europe have been turned into churches as part of an attempt to erase the Muslim identity."

The cathedral, popularly known as the cathedral of our lady of the assumption, is located in Cordoba, Spain. It was previously an Islamic place of worship, but was converted into a cathedral the 13th century.

The caption on the picture reads, "An attempt to erase Muslim identity". This media network is using a 13th century conquest to justify Erdogan's current decision. The post used one wrong to justify another and is trying to blur the lines between ancient empires and modern-day republics.

Although, this expected from the TRT World as the media house is considered to be Erdogan's propaganda arm.

Have a look: How Turkey marked Hagia Sophia's first Friday prayers post reconversion

However, what TRT World does not highlight Erdogan's authoritarianism.

Not once did Erdogan consult any of the stakeholders in the Turkish parliament before taking this decision and did not allow any deliberation on his decision.

In doing so, he has reversed the very secular and democratic credentials of Turkey. His country anyway does not have an impressive record of tolerance for Christians, and most of them have escaped to Europe. Only about a hundred thousand Christians are said to be living in the Turkey, as of today.

This decision carries the danger of causing more frictions between the Christian and Islamic communities.

Critics believe that Erdogan is using the Hagia Sophia as a tool to legitimise his ambitions.