Iran's Revolutionary Guards seize South Korean-flagged tanker over 'environmental hazards'

A South Korean-flagged tanker headed to the United Arab Emirates(UAE) entered Iranian waters and was seized, reports said.

Fars news agency said it had seized the ship over over "environmental hazards".

"A Korean ship was seized in Persian Gulf waters by the Revolutionary Guard's navy and transferred to our country's ports," the news agency said.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards seized the South Korean-flagged tanker in the Gulf, Fars news agency informed.

"This tanker had a South Korea flag and was seized over oil pollution and environmental hazards," it added.

Iran had earlier seized a British-flagged tanker in the Gulf in 2019 after the UK detained an Iranian tanker off Gibraltar.

Last year, five Iranian tankers had entered carrying fuel for gasoline-starved Venezuela even as the US government warned against the move. The tanker passed through Trinidad and Tobago and entered Venezuela.

The shipment caused a diplomatic stir between the Trump administration and the Iranian government as it the said US it would consider measures against Iran's tanker as Iran said it would retaliate.