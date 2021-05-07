Iran's Khamenei calls fight against Israel a public duty

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamanei on Friday called on Muslim nations and asked them to keep fighting against Israel. Khamanei termed Israel a "terrorist garrison" against the Palestinians.

"The fight against this despotic regime is the fight against oppression and the fight against terrorism. And this is a public duty to fight against this regime," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a televised speech.

He was speaking on Iran's annual Quds Day that is celebrated on the last Friday of Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Iran is a staunch supporter of Palestinian and Islamic militant groups opposed to peace with Israel. Iran does not recognise Israel.

"Muslim nations' cooperation on Quds (Jerusalem) is a nightmare for the Zionists," Khamenei said.

Iranian officials have called for an end to Israel, including by a referendum that would exclude most of its Jews while including Palestinians in the region and abroad.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the government to cancel its annual Quds Day parade. But Iranian state media showed footage of motorcyclists and vehicles flying Palestinian and Lebanese Hezbollah flags driving through Tehran streets.

They also published pictures of people burning Israeli and American flags.

