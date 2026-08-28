/Iran VP says he would have stopped enrichment if he knew US would kill Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei

Iranian Vice President Jafar Ghaempanah has said he would have halted uranium enrichment if he had known that the United States would kill Iran's Supreme Leader, according to remarks carried by Iranian state media. “If it were me, and I knew America would martyr our leader, I would have stopped enrichment,” Ghaempanah, executive vice president to President Masoud Pezeshkian, said.
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His comments came while discussing the costs Iran could face in pursuing its nuclear programme and other objectives.
Ghaempanah questioned why Iranian infrastructure and industries should be targeted in a conflict.
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“Why should they hit our industries and our roads? Why should they hit our refineries and electricity?” he said, adding that attacks on electricity infrastructure and refineries could increase unemployment.
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He said Iran should avoid paying excessive costs for objectives that could be achieved at a lower price.
“What cost could be higher than the martyrdom of the Supreme Leader?” Ghaempanah said.
“We are not all supposed to become martyrs. Iran is supposed to remain,” he added.