/Iran unveils new suicide drone Shahed-107. Here's all about aircraft capable of 'significant harm' to Israel

Israel-Iran War: Amid the ongoing Israel-Iran war, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of the Islamic Republic unveiled a new loitering munition, the Shahed-107, on Monday (June 16). As per the Iranian news agency Mehr, Shahed-107 has been used for suicide operations against hostile targets.

Images of the drone show it is equipped with a piston engine that allows the aircraft to fly at a range of over 1,500 kilometres. The Iranian publication said the suicide drone can cause significant harm to the "Zionist regime’s air defence capabilities."

Other than this, not much official specification has been revealed by the Iranian authorities regarding the drone.

This came after some visuals circulated on social media showing an Iranian drone attacking Israel. It was speculated that the drone was quite similar to Shahed-107. The drone was seen approaching the Arrow 3 air defence missile system of Israel.

By analysing the pictures, it can be evaluated that the drone has an elongated fuselage. It is cylindrical with a pointed nose.

It is to be noted that the drone - Shahed-107 - was already unveiled in the public information space, but it's only now that its images have been published.

In January 2024, the American news agency Sky News reported that several such drones could have been transferred to Russia as part of an agreement between Russia and Iran.

At that time, the available information said that the drone was 2.5 meters long and had a wingspan of up to 3 meters.

Judging by the photos currently available, the drone’s geometric parameters - wingspan and fuselage length - visually correspond to the characteristics given earlier.

‘Israel has a right to defend itself’

In the G7 Summit 2025, world leaders issued a joint statement saying that Israel has "a right to defend itself." The statement published by Canada said, “We, the leaders of the G7, reiterate our commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East. In this context, we affirm that Israel has a right to defend itself. We reiterate our support for the security of Israel.”