Iran unveils 'missile city' with 'electronic warfare' equipment | Watch

Iran on Tuesday released images of a new Revolutionary Guards base armed with cruise and ballistic missiles and "electronic warfare" equipment.

Watch:

Iran media reports described the base as a "missile city". Reports said the base has radar, monitoring, simulation and disruption systems.

The footage showed rows of missiles in an enclosed space resembling an underground corridor. However, the location of the base is unknown.

"What we see today is a small section of the great and expansive missile capability of Revolutionary Guards' naval forces," Maj Gen Hossein Salami, the Guards commander, said.

Last year, the Guard's force said it had built a number of underground missile cities along the Gulf coastline. Since 2011, Iran has boasted of underground facilities across the country as well as near the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran claims to have missiles that can travel 2,000 km placing much of West Asia, including Israel within range.

The US views Iran’s missile and nuclear programme as a threat, especially after Tehran breached its commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal following the former President Trump administration's withdrawal from the deal in 2018.

Iran routinely boasts of technological advances in its armed forces and reportedly has one of the biggest missile programmes in West Asia.