Iran unveils long-range ballistic missile capable of striking US bases, Israel

Days after the talks on the 2015 nuclear agreement began in Vienna, Tehran on Wednesday unveiled a long-range ballistic missile capable of striking the US bases in the region and also targeting inside archenemy Israel.

The state TV reported that the missile, called Khaibar-buster, uses solid fuel and is capable of penetrating into missile shields with high manoeuvrability during the landing stage.

The new missile has a range of 1,450 kilometres (900 miles). Notably, Israel’s closest point to Iran is around 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) away.

Reportedly, it also has missiles that can travel up to 2,000 kilometres (1,250 miles).

The name Khaibar-buster has a reference to a Jewish castle in present-day Saudi Arabia that was overrun by Muslim warriors in the early days of Islam in the 7th century.

The missile is propelled by solid fuel.

The modified design of Kheibarshekan has reduced its weight by a third compared to the similar missiles, while its preparation time for launch has decreased to one-sixth of the ordinary ones, Iran’s Tasnim News Agency reported.

Among its other features include its agility and high velocity in hitting the targets.

“This long-range missile is domestically manufactured by the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC)… It has high accuracy and is propelled by solid fuel and is capable of penetrating missile shields,” Iranian state media reported.

Meanwhile, the 8th round of the 2015 nuclear talks, which was halted for more than a week to allow delegations to head back to their capitals for political consultations, resumed on Tuesday in Vienna.

The Iranian government has refused to talk directly to the United States, which unilaterally abandoned the deal in 2018 and reimposed harsh sanctions on Iran.

The Vienna talks are currently being facilitated by European officials.

