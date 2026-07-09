/Iran threatens strikes on US bases across Gulf after fresh American attacks

Iranian state-linked media on Wednesday (July 8) warned that Tehran could launch strikes on US military bases across the Gulf following the latest American attacks on Iran, signalling a further escalation in tensions between the two countries.

Nour News, an outlet linked to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, cited an unnamed military source as saying Iran was preparing a “massive attack” on US bases in the region.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

However, there has been no official confirmation that any missiles or drones have been launched.

According to the military source quoted by Iranian state media, Tehran intends to target every US military base that launched or supported attacks on southern Iran using “heavy missiles and UAVs”. The source claimed the operation would begin “within minutes”.

A separate military source told the Tehran Times that Iran’s response to what it described as US “aggression” would leave Washington with “deep regret”.

The warnings came after the United States launched fresh strikes on Iranian targets on Wednesday, following US President Donald Trump’s threat to retaliate against Iranian attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the operation was aimed at reducing Iran’s ability to threaten freedom of navigation through the strategic waterway, a key route for global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments.

“The United States is holding Iran accountable for recent unjustified aggression against commercial shipping,” CENTCOM said in a statement posted on X.

The latest exchange follows the collapse of efforts to preserve a ceasefire between the two sides. Earlier, Trump said the ceasefire agreement with Iran was no longer in effect after Tehran allegedly targeted ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking at a NATO summit in Ankara, Trump warned that the US would respond forcefully, saying, “We’re gonna hit ’em hard tonight.” He later expressed confidence that the latest flare-up would end quickly.