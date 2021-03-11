Iran slams US, says Trump's policy of 'maximum pressure' won't do any good

Iran slammed the United States on Thursday for continuing to follow former president Donald Trump's policy of applying "maximum pressure".

"US claims it favours diplomacy; not Trump's failed policy of 'maximum pressure'," Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Twitter.

"Yet (US Secretary of State Antony Blinken) boasts abt (about) blocking Korea from transferring our OWN money to the Swiss Channel -- only used for food & meds."

He said sticking to the same approach will not "yield new results" for the US.

The Iranian foreign minister's comments came hours after Blinken hinted of the US continuing to oppose the release of Iranian funds worth billions of dollars until Tehran commits to full compliance with a nuclear deal.



South Korea, an ally of the US, last month said it agreed on a way to release the Iranian money from oil sales but was waiting for Washington's nod.

"...unless and until Iran comes back into compliance, they won't be getting that relief," Blinken said.

US President Joe Biden has insisted Iran to comply with the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, a nuclear deal that was scrapped by Trump which further raised tensions between Tehran and Washington.