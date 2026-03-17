/Iran FM Araghchi says Trump ‘killed diplomacy’ with illegal attack, denies US claim of peace talks

Iran's top minister has rejected claims that Tehran has been in recent contact with Washington over ending the war. In a post on X on Tuesday (Mar 17), Seyed Abbas Araghchi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran, said his last communication with US envoy Steve Witkoff took place before what he described as US President Donald Trump's "decision to kill diplomacy with another illegal military attack on Iran." Araghchi's denial comes after Trump, in an interview, claimed that Iran wants to make a deal, but that he was not interested in doing so "because the terms aren’t good enough yet".

What did Araghchi say?

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In a public denial on X, the Iranian foreign minister indirectly slammed Trump and said that his last contact with Steve Witkoff happened before the US envoy's employer, i.e., Trump, decided to "kill diplomacy with another illegal military attack on Iran".

He added that any reports suggesting otherwise were misleading and aimed at influencing oil markets and public opinion. "Any claim to the contrary appears geared solely to mislead oil traders and the public," he wrote.

What did Trump say about US-Iran deal to end the war in West Asia?

Talking to NBC News, the US President said he was not prepared to reach a deal with Iran despite Tehran signalling interest in negotiations. He claimed that this was because the conditions offered so far were not acceptable.

“Iran wants to make a deal, and I don’t want to make it because the terms aren’t good enough yet,” he said. The president declined to explain what specific conditions Washington would require but said that any agreement would have to be “very solid.”