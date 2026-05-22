/Iran rapidly rebuilding military capabilities, drone production faster than expected: US intelligence

Iran has already resumed parts of its drone production during the six-week ceasefire that started in early April, according to sources familiar with US intelligence assessments. The development suggests Tehran is rebuilding key military capabilities far faster than initially expected following US-Israeli strikes. Four sources told CNN that recent US intelligence assessments indicate Iran’s military recovery is progressing rapidly, including efforts to restore missile launch sites, launchers, and weapons production facilities damaged during the conflict.

The rebuilding effort means Iran could continue posing a major threat to regional allies if US President Donald Trump resumes military operations, according to sources familiar with the intelligence findings. The assessments also challenge claims that US-Israeli attacks caused long-term crippling damage to Iran’s military infrastructure.

According to one US official, intelligence estimates suggest Iran could fully restore its drone strike capability within six months. “The Iranians have exceeded all timelines the IC had for reconstitution,” the US official said.

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Drone warfare remains a major concern for countries in the region. If fighting resumes, Iran may rely more heavily on drone attacks while rebuilding its missile production systems, many of which were heavily damaged in recent strikes. Trump has repeatedly warned that military operations against Iran could restart if negotiations fail to end the conflict. On Tuesday, he publicly claimed he was only an hour away from ordering renewed bombing operations. Sources familiar with the intelligence assessments told CNN that Iran’s rapid rebuilding has been supported by multiple factors, including assistance from Russia and China, as well as the fact that US and Israeli strikes may not have caused as much destruction as expected.

Two sources said China continued supplying Iran with components that can be used in missile production during the conflict, though the flow may have slowed due to the ongoing US blockade. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told CBS last week that China is giving Iran ‘components of missile manufacturing’ but declined to provide further details. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun rejected the accusation during a press briefing, calling it ‘not based on facts’. Despite extensive damage caused by US-Israeli attacks, Iran still retains ballistic missile systems, drone attack capabilities, and anti-air defenses, according to recent intelligence assessments.

A spokesperson for United States Central Command declined to comment on intelligence matters. Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell told CNN, “America’s military is the most powerful in the world and has everything it needs to execute at the time and place of the President’s choosing.” “We have executed multiple successful operations across combatant commands while ensuring the U.S. military possesses a deep arsenal of capabilities to protect our people and our interests,” Parnell added. CNN previously reported in April that roughly half of Iran’s missile launchers survived US strikes. More recent intelligence estimates suggest nearly two-thirds may still remain operational, partly because the ceasefire allowed Iran time to recover launchers buried under debris from previous attacks.

The assessments also indicate that around 50% of Iran’s drone capabilities remain intact, with thousands of drones still available. US intelligence further found that many of Iran’s coastal defense cruise missiles survived the attacks, largely because US operations did not heavily target coastal military assets. Those systems remain critical to Iran’s ability to threaten shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz. Overall, recent intelligence reports suggest the conflict significantly weakened Iran’s military capabilities but failed to eliminate them entirely. Analysts believe Tehran has demonstrated an ability to reduce the long-term effects of the strikes by rapidly rebuilding military production and infrastructure.

This includes restoring parts of its defense industrial base, despite claims from CENTCOM commander Adm. Brad Cooper that much of it had been destroyed. “Operation Epic Fury significantly degraded Iran’s ballistic missiles and drones while destroying 90% of their defense industrial base, ensuring Iran cannot reconstitute for years,” Cooper testified before the House Armed Services Committee on Tuesday. However, sources familiar with recent intelligence reports told CNN that the assessments contradict Cooper’s remarks and suggest Iran’s rebuilding timeline may only be delayed by months rather than years. One source said portions of Iran’s defense industrial infrastructure remain operational, which could accelerate the recovery of several military capabilities.