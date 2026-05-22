/'Hezbollah is a terrorist organisation': US sanctions Hezbollah-linked individuals as Israel strikes continue in Lebanon

The United States on Thursday (May 21) imposed sanctions on nine individuals linked to Hezbollah, accusing them of ‘obstructing the peace process in Lebanon’, as Israeli airstrikes continued in southern Lebanon despite an active ceasefire. “Hezbollah is a terrorist organization and must be fully disarmed,” said Scott Bessent. “Treasury will continue to take action against officials who have infiltrated the Lebanese government and are enabling Hezbollah to wage its senseless campaign of violence against the Lebanese people and obstruct lasting peace.”

Backed by Iran, Hezbollah maintains significant political and military influence in Lebanon, including elected members in parliament and a strong support base across the country. The group has strongly opposed recent direct peace negotiations between Lebanese and Israeli officials. Both Washington and Israel have repeatedly demanded Hezbollah’s complete disarmament. Those sanctioned include Hezbollah lawmakers Hassan Fadlallah, Ibrahim al-Moussawi, and Hussein al-Hajj Hassan, along with executive council chief Mohamed Abdel-Mottaleb Fanich.

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The United States also sanctioned Mohammad Reza Sheibani, who was declared persona non grata and expelled from Lebanon in March. Additional sanctions targeted Ahmad Asaad Baalbaki and Ali Ahmad Safawi from Hezbollah ally Amal, as well as Lebanese military officers Brigadier-General Khattar Nasser Eldin and Colonel Samir Hamadi. In a separate statement, the US State Department announced a reward of up to $10 million ‘for information leading to the disruption of the financial mechanisms of Hezbollah’.

Meanwhile, Lebanon reported that an Israeli strike damaged a hospital in the country’s south, where clashes between Israeli forces and Hezbollah fighters have continued despite a ceasefire announced on April 17. Since the beginning of the US-Israel conflict involving Iran, Israeli troops have entered and occupied parts of southern Lebanon, operating in areas extending nearly 10 kilometres north of the border.