/'It would be a disgrace if SCOTUS allows that to happen': Trump pressures Supreme Court over birthright citizenship debate

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (May 21) intensified pressure on the Supreme Court, warning it would be a ‘disgrace’ if the justices rule against him on the issue of birthright citizenship. Trump has repeatedly broken political norms by openly criticizing Supreme Court justices and urging loyalty from judges he appointed during his presidency. Speaking at a White House event, Trump pushed the court to support his effort to limit automatic citizenship rights for children born in the United States. “It would be a disgrace if the Supreme Court of the United States allows that to happen,” Trump said while discussing the case.

“This decision by the Supreme Court is a very big one. They'll probably rule against me because they seem to like doing that,” Trump added. The Supreme Court has not yet announced when it will deliver its ruling on the matter, which is central to Trump’s broader immigration agenda aimed at tightening border controls and deporting undocumented migrants. Critics argue that the US Constitution clearly guarantees birthright citizenship and say Trump is overstepping presidential authority.

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Although conservatives dominate the nine-member Supreme Court, the justices have not consistently sided with Trump on key legal challenges. “It's all up to a couple of people, and I hope they do what's right,” Trump said, referring to possible swing votes on the bench. On April 1, Trump attended a Supreme Court hearing related to the birthright citizenship case, becoming the first sitting US president to observe proceedings in person.

The legal battle began after Trump signed an executive order following his return to the White House, declaring that children born to parents living in the US illegally or on temporary visas would no longer automatically receive citizenship. Lower courts blocked the order, calling it unconstitutional and citing the Citizenship Clause of the 14th Amendment, which grants citizenship to nearly everyone born on American soil.