/Iran speaker warns US, Israel of 'devastating blows' after Khamenei killed in strikes

Iranian Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, in a televised address condemend the US-Israeli strikes on Iran and warned that US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have crossed the “red line and must pay the price". Qalibaf said that Iran was ready for "all scenarios" even without the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. “We have prepared ourselves for these moments and have considered all scenarios,” said Qalibaf.

Iran's parliament speaker on Sunday called the leaders of the US and Israel “filthy criminals,” and they will face “devastating blows” for their ongoing attacks on the Islamic Republic. “We will deliver such devastating blows that you yourselves will be driven to beg,” said Qalibaf. Qalibaf is the highest-ranking officer to address the public since the beginning of the attack on Saturday. Iranian state media have confirmed the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, Khamenei’s security adviser, Ali Shamkhani, as well as IRGC commander-in-chief Mohammad Pakpour, in the ongoing US-Israeli attacks.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

US President Donald Trump responded with another warning not to escalate the scenario, or the US will strike back with massive force. “THEY BETTER NOT DO THAT, HOWEVER, BECAUSE IF THEY DO, WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE!” wrote Trump in a Truth Social post.

Thousands Iranian mourn Khamenei's death

The western media paraded with the narrative of Iranians celebrating Khamenei's death, to legitimise the US-Israeli aggression. However, Iranian media paints a different picture. Iranian national media Press TV have released a video where thousands of people were seen gathering at the historic Naqsh-e-Jahan Square of the Iranian city of Isfahan to pay their last tribute to the Shia religious leader Ayatollah Khamenei. People have also gathered to pay tribute at a square in Tehran and in other cities. Iran has declared a 40-day mourning period and a 7-day public holiday to honour the cleric's nearly four-decade rule. The Arba'een, or 40-day mourning cycle of the Shia leader, will continue as the IRGC seeks to fill the leadership vacuum.