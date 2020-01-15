Iran plane crash: Video shows missiles launched from an Iranian military site hit the plane 

Two missiles launched from an Iranian military site hit Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 on January 8, the New York Times report said on Tuesday.

The Times reportedly verified security camera footage and stated that two missiles, fired 30 seconds apart, from an Iranian military site around eight miles from the plane.

The new video shows the airliner on fire, circling back toward Tehran’s international airport. Minutes later it exploded and crashed down, narrowly missing the village of Khalaj Abad, the report added.

US intelligence officials said on January 9 that the heat signatures of two surface-to-air missiles were detected near the aircraft.

The Times report confirmed that the new video was filmed by a camera on the roof of a building near the village of Bidkaneh, four miles from an Iranian military site.

Meanwhile, Iran President Hassan Rouhani promised a thorough investigation into the "unforgivable error" in an address on Tuesday. It was the latest in a series of apologies by the leadership that has done little to quell public anger.