Iran now has around 100 active Starlinks, claims Elon Musk

Twitter CEO and SpaceX Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Monday that his company, Starlink is now close to having 100 active internet satellites in Iran. This number have been achieved within three months after Musk tweeted that he would be activating the Starlink-operated satellite internet service in Iran amid protests. Musk revealed this in a tweet on Monday, "approaching 100 starlinks active in Iran".

Starlink is a satellite internet constellation operated by SpaceX which provides satellite internet access coverage to 45 countries. As of December 2022, Starlink has over 3,300 mass-produced small satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO), which communicate with designated ground transceivers.

Starlink is a satellite internet constellation operated by SpaceX which provides satellite internet access coverage to 45 countries.

Elon Musk had said in September that he would activate Starlink in Iran as part of a U.S.-backed effort "to advance internet freedom and the free flow of information" to Iranians. According to Musk, in the midst of nationwide protests, the satellite-based broadband service could assist Iranians in thwarting the government's restrictions on access to the internet and certain social media platforms.

The tweet from Musk came in a reply to one of the videos by a Twitter account, Wall Street Silver in which Iranian women can be seen walking on the streets, some which there head covered, and some not.

The Islamic Republic has been engulfed in protests that erupted after the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody after being arrested by the morality police for wearing "unsuitable attire".

Earlier in October of this year, Elon Musk also said that his rocket comapny SpaceX will continue to fund its Starlink broadband service in Ukraine, citing the Need For Good Deeds. This comes a day after he said that the company could no longer afford to do so. He said in a tweet that, "The hell with it...even though Starlink is still losing money and other companies are getting billions of taxpayer $, we'll just keep funding Ukraine govt for free".



