Who is actor Gary Lucy? Why did Laura Anderson join him in hospital after car crash, are they dating?
EastEnders and Hollyoaks actor, Gary Lucy, recently met with a car accident on Boxing Day and was immediately rushed to the hospital, where his love interest and co-actor Laura Anderson was also present
English star, Gary Lucy was taken to the hospital on 26 December, Monday, after being involved in a car crash. The front of his car was entirely smashed and he was rushed to the hospital. The horrendous event took place a day after Christmas on Boxing Day.
Who is Gary Lucy?
Gary Edward Lucy is a soap actor, model and television personality who is best known for his work in shows like The Bill, Hollyoaks, Footballer's Wives, and the BBC soap opera EastEnders. Lucy was born in Chigwell, Essex and started appearing in soap opera shows early on. He appeared in Grange Hill and Dream Team before getting a role in Hollyoaks, from where he became much more recognisable and popular among people. He played the character of Luke Morgan in Hollyoaks from where he started getting public attention.
After successful appearances and roles in TV series like Dream Team, Footballers' Wives, The Bill and Dancing on Ice, Lucy announced that he is returning to EastEnders as a permanent cast member. In 2017, Lucy returned to Hollyoaks. He took a break from the series in 2018 to appear in a play. The character made a few brief appearances throughout 2019 before he returned permanently in August of that year.
Are Gary Lucy and Laura Anderson still dating?
Lucy married Natasha Gray in 2014 after which he was featured in a magazine deal with OK! They have two daughters and two sons, though in November 2018 Lucy and Gray announced their separation. After being separated, Lucy was seen interested in another Scottish TV personality, Laura Anderson. They met on the set of Love Island as contestants. Laura rushed to aid Lucy recently after his car crash and also shared an insight into the incident on her Instagram.
In an exclusive interview with OK! Magazine, speaking about what her friends and family thought of the relationship, Laura said, "My mum fancies him! And my friends are obsessed. One of them messaged me the other day, and she's like, 'Can you believe we used to watch Footballers' Wives, and you're now dating Gary Lucy? How does that feel?'" In the same interview, Gary said: "There are a lot of sparks! She's charming inside and out. She makes me feel like a teenager, I suppose. It's been a long time since I have been like that."
Laura and Gary made their relationship official recently
Last month, the couple made their relationship official after being spotted cosying up together in September. They both joined the E4 program to find love with candidates set up by the experts, but instead, the pair found each other. Laura has said she's "the happiest been in a long time" as she takes the next step with the 40-year-old telly star.
What did Gary Lucy say about his car crash accident?
The 41-year-old star posted two pictures of a wrecked Range Rover on his Instagram story.
"Someone was watching over me today". he wrote. He captioned the second photograph, "Gary nine lives". The images showed the wrecked car by the side of a snowy road, with the front bumper destroyed and caved in and the front wheels being gone.
Laura also shared a video from the hospital and said, "Happy Boxing Day. We've had a lovely time" before the two burst out laughing at their situation.
The beauty then shared a collage of snaps to document the timeline of the traumatic Boxing day, beginning with their happy Christmas day before going downhill to the hospital, ending with Gary asleep on the couch. "The exciting life of the Luce. Always keeping me on my toes," wrote Laura while sharing the collage to her stories.