/Iran launched far more missile, drone strikes on Gulf states than Israel, claims report

Iran launched over 4,300 missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) at the six member-states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) after the West Asia war started on 28 February. Surprisingly, out of these attacks, Tehran has only launched nearly 930 missiles and drones at Israel during the same period.



From the data, it is determined that around 83 per cent of the missiles and drones Iran launched were directed at the GCC countries- namely the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait. Since the conflict began on February 28, Iran has launched at least 1,815 drones and 372 missiles, including 357 ballistic ones, at the UAE, according to figures from the Emirati Ministry of Defence, according to a report in The Print.



Data from the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data (ACLED) shows that the UAE experienced 112 such hostile incidents over the past month, potentially affecting around 2 million people. ACLED counts both successful and intercepted strikes, and treats multiple projectiles hitting the same location on the same day as a single event.

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GCC nations faced more strike then Israel

Overall, the six GCC countries have experienced around 416 strike events over the past month. Whereas Israel has faced nearly 317 strikes. During the war, Tehran retaliated, focusing on several strategic installations across the region, which include energy infrastructure, along with American military installations.

Last week, Iran targeted Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City on March 18 and 19, damaging key LNG infrastructure and disrupting exports worth around $20 billion annually. The outage is expected to affect nearly 17 per cent of Qatar’s yearly LNG shipments.