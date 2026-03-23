/'It is not closed': Iran issues 5 statements after Trump’s ‘will obliterate power plants’ threat over Hormuz — Catastrophic war escalation soon?

Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday (Mar 23) said that the Strait of Hormuz is open, but ships fear passage due to the war initiated by the US and Israel against Tehran. The response by Araghchi comes within 24 hours of US President Donald Trump issuing an ultimatum to Iran about the reopening of Strait of Hormuz. In a post on X, Araghchi wrote, “Strait of Hormuz is not closed. Ships hesitate because insurers fear the war of choice you initiated—not Iran.” He added that the vessels “belonging to the aggressor parties cannot be considered as normal and non-hostile passage, and will be dealt with in accordance with the legal framework arising from the conflict, as well as the decisions and measures of the competent Iranian authorities.” He also slammed the US president and said that his country would not be “swayed by more threats” even after Trump's threat to “hit” and “obliterate” Iran’s power plants if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened. ”Freedom of Navigation cannot exist without Freedom of Trade. Respect both—or expect neither.” he said

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What was Trump's 48-hour ultimatum?

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (Mar 21) gave Iran 48-hour ultimatum demanding that it fully reopen. He warned that failure to do so will result in obliteration of Iranian power plants as America will hit them immediately. On Sunday (Mar 22), Trump said that the result of the ultimatum will be “very good", reiterating that it would lead to Iran’s "total decimation" if Tehran did not comply with his ultimatum.

Four statements by Iran so far

Iran seems to be completely rattled after Trump's ultimatum. It has issued several response after Trump's Truth Social post. In its first response, the Iranian military's operational command Khatam Al-Anbiya said on Sunday (Mar 22) that if Iran's fuel and energy infrastructure is "violated by the enemy, all energy, information technology and desalination infrastructure belonging to the US and the regime in the region will be targeted." Later, it also said that if the United States' threats regarding Iran's power plants are carried out... the Strait of Hormuz will be completely closed, and it will not be reopened until our destroyed power plants are rebuilt." Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that if power plants are hit then, infrastructure as well as energy and oil infrastructure across the entire region will be considered legitimate targets and will be "irreversibly destroyed." Moreover, Iranian President Pezeshkian also issued a statement saying that threats against Iran will strengthen their unity.

What we know about Strait of Hormuz?

The Strait of Hormuz—a critical route for global energy shipments—has become increasingly volatile, as Iran is targeting vessels passing through without its consent and the US calls on allies to help secure the passage. After the US and Israel launched pre-emptive attack on the Islamic Republic on Feb 28, Iran has declared that any vessel passing through the Hormuz Strait would require Iran's prior approval, with Iranian Revolutionary Guard stating that it would "not allow a single drop of oil to leave the region to the US" through the strait.

What we know about Trump's call for help regarding Strait of Hormuz?

US President Trump urged several countries to help secure the Strait of Hormuz amid an effective Iranian blockade. On March 14, 2024, Trump publicly urged countries heavily reliant oil—specifically China, France, Japan, South Korea, and the UK—to send warships to help police the strait. Trump has labeled NATO allies "cowards" and a "paper tiger" for their reluctance to join. He warned that the alliance faces a "very bad future" if members do not assist in reopening the vital waterway. Germany, Greece, Japan and Australia have ruled out military involvement, while UK and France said they have discussed the importance of reopening the strait but have not committed to sending warships.