Iran-Israel war: India stays neutral — where do its 5 closest allies stand? WION Explains

India, known for its policy of neutrality, has taken a neutral stance in the ongoing Israel-Iran war.

Even as the military conflict between the two nations reaches new, dangerous levels, with both sides launching relentless cross-border attacks, including ballistic missiles and combat drones, India has chosen to stay true to its unique stance. But what about New Delhi's five closest allies: Russia, Saudi Arabia, the United States, France, and Qatar? Here's all you need to know.

India's official stance: Neutral, and for peace

Both Iran and Israel are India's strategic partners, and thus, ties with both nations are important for New Delhi. The nation has even sought to emphasise its "close and friendly relations with both countries" while reaffirming its readiness to extend support towards efforts of peace.

In a recent statement, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation has issued a statement on recent developments between Israel and Iran. India did not participate in the discussions on the above-mentioned SCO statement."

"We urge that channels of dialogue and diplomacy be utilised to work towards de-escalation. It is essential that the international community undertake endeavours in that direction," it added.

Meanwhile, speaking to his Iranian and Israeli counterparts – Dr. Abbas Araghchi and Gideon Sa’ar, India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar expressed “deep concern of the international community at the turn of events.”

He also "urged avoidance of any escalatory steps and an early return to diplomacy".

United States — Backing Israel, negotiating with Iran

The United States has been a vocal supporter of Israel. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump's administration has been engaging with Iran on reviving the nuclear deal. Seven rounds of the vital talks have taken place; the eighth is scheduled for June 15 in Oman.

While Trump has called on Israel and Iran to “make a deal” in a recent interview, he also suggested that the warring nations may “have to fight it out” first.

Speaking to reporters at the White House before departing for the G7 summit in Canada, Trump said, "I think it's time for a deal," adding, "But sometimes they have to fight it out, but we're going to see what happens."

Saudi Arabia — Subtle lean toward Iran?

Saudi Arabia has called for de-escalation and dialogue and has sought to label Israeli attacks on Iran a violation of international law.

On Saturday, during a phone call with Israeli President Masoud Pezeshkian, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that the attacks undermine the sovereignty and security of Iran and constitute a violation of international laws and norms.

As reported by the Saudi Press Agency, the crown prince said attacks have disrupted ongoing dialogue to resolve the crisis surrounding Iran’s nuclear program and hindered efforts to de-escalate and reach diplomatic solutions.

Russia — Quietly leaning toward Iran

Russia, a strategic partner of India, has strong links with both Israel and Iran. Russian President Vladimir Putin has even spoken separately to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and has offered to act as a mediator.

Ignoring the irony, the Russian leader, who is behind Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, condemned Israel's attacks on Tehran as a breach of international law.

France — Pro-Israel

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday said France could engage in “operations to protect and defend” Israel in the event of Iranian retaliation against Israeli strikes, provided France was “in a position to do so.”

However, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Sunday (Jun 15) clarified that Paris has not deployed military, emphasising the decision was based on the nature and trajectory of the strikes "at this stage".

Qatar — Openly critical of Israel

Qatar, a Muslim nation, has sought to blame Israel for the spike in tensions.

As per a TASS report, in a telephone conversation with Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said that his nation would work on termination of the Israeli aggression against Iran together with its partners.

"Qatar will work with its partners at regional and international levels for the purpose of immediate termination of aggression against Iran and prevention of its catastrophic consequences for security, stability and welfare of the region," he said.

Meanwhile, the Qatari Foreign Ministry in a statement, said, "The parties discussed in the conversation the latest developments in the region, including the Israel’s attack against the territory of the brotherly Islamic Republic of Iran".