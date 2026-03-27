Iran formally notified the United Nations on Thursday (Mar 26) about media reports detailing alleged US and Israeli plans to assassinate senior Iranian officials — including Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi. Iran's UN Ambassador Amir Saeed Iravani sent official letters to both UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the President of the Security Council, demanding attention.

What did Iran say?

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In its letters to the UN Chief and UNSC president, Iran's UN Ambassador Amir Saeed Iravani said that "reports indicate that the United States and the Israeli regime have identified and designated high-ranking officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran, including the Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, Mr. Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, as assassination targets," Iravani wrote, adding that any so-called suspension of such plans was described in the reports as "merely temporary." In other words, these plans are paused for now, not cancelled.

"The conditional nature of the alleged 'suspension' also confirms that the threat remains real, deliberate, and ongoing," he said, calling it a flagrant violation of the UN Charter, international human rights law, and what he described as the basic foundations of peaceful relations between states.

The Gulf nations get a warning too

In separate letters, Iravani went after Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates — accusing all four of allowing their territory and airspace to be used by the US and Israel to carry out strikes on Iranian soil.

Iran "expressed its strong and firm protest" against what it called illegal actions, and pointedly asked the Gulf states to stop it, or face the consequences. Tehran said it "reserves its legitimate right to take all necessary and appropriate measures" — including the"inherent right of self-defence -- in order to safeguard its sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence."

